Father of Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr Recalls Finding Her Body After Murder-Suicide

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

In the wake of Miss Mercedes Morr's tragic passing, her parents are shedding new light on her death.

The influencer's parents, Mark Gagnier and Jeanetta Grover, spoke out about their beloved daughter, born Jenae Gagnier, in an interview with ABC 13 published on Sept. 1. During the conversation, her mourning mom and dad reiterated how loved the 33-year-old social media star was and reflected on the circumstances surrounding her killing.

Mark explained that he went to his daughter's home on Sunday, Aug. 29, after a friend reported not being able to reach her. "I know my daughter and when I got to my daughter's house and it was locked up and she's not answering my phone, which is not like her, I knew something was up, so I didn't hesitate to kick the door down," he told ABC 13. "And what I saw, I wouldn't want any parent to go through."

He found her on the ground and initially suspected she might have fallen down the stairs accidentally. However, once he saw the body of alleged suspect Kevin Alexander Accorto, Mark realized "it wasn't an accident."