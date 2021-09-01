Kendall Jenner Just Added an Impressive New Title to Her Fashion Resume

Kendall Jenner is winning 2021!
The supermodel wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians, launched her 818 Tequila brand, celebrated a one-year anniversary with Olympic gold medalist boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker and made her stunning return to the runway. Now, Kendall has another big announcement: she is officially the creative director of FWRD, starting Sept. 1.
"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business," Kendall said in a statement today. "As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands."
Kendall will be in charge of the "look and feel of the site," per a press release, and will also curate her own edit of designers and shoppable trends. The KUWTK alum will also lead New York Fashion Week activations.
"[This position] means an additional step in my journey with fashion, where I can work with the brands and creative teams I have admired in fresh, new ways," Kendall additionally told Vogue. "I see this as a great opportunity to put what I've learned into practice, and most likely learn even more."
Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of FWRD's parent company, Revolve Group, noted, "Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn't a better fit for this position."
Co-founder and co-CEO of Revolve Group Michael Mente added, "Kendall's multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision she has outlined for the FWRD business has the potential to transform our business and the luxury business as a whole."
Kendall has proven her fashion icon status with her laidback style and classic California cool ensembles. Her recent luxe getaway to Italy, complete with a mini photoshoot in her new signature lime green hue, just reminded us how much of an international star Kendall is. And now, she'll be taking her great fashion eye online to usher in the next generation of designers.
See Kendall's best looks over the years below to see why she's the perfect fit for FWRD.