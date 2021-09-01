Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Shares First Photo With His and Catelynn Lowell’s Baby Girl

Their newest arrival comes after Catelynn shared the news in December 2020 that she had experienced a pregnancy loss. The MTV star explained that she wanted to share her loss with fans to connect with others going through similar situations.

"I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this," she wrote on social media at the time. "This was painful to share... but again, you're not alone."