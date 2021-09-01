Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Shares First Photo With His and Catelynn Lowell’s Baby Girl

Tyler Baltierra's latest photo with his little one is as cute as a button.
The Teen Mom star and his wife Catelynn Lowell announced the exciting news of their fourth child's arrival on Saturday, Aug. 28, and now just a few days later, Tyler is sharing all the cuddly warmth of his bonding time with their baby girl.
"There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby's little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs," Tyler captioned a heartwarming photo on Instagram of his daughter laying on his chest on Sept. 1. "I'm head over heels in love!"
As for his wife of six years, Catelynn, the reality star also took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of "Baby R" (the couple has not shared their baby's full name just yet) on Aug. 31. Alongside the sweet snap, she wrote, "Exhausted, but soaking up every second. She's absolutely perfect."
She also added the hashtag #MomofGirls to her touching post: She and Tyler are parents to Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, as well as Carly, 11, whom the two placed up for adoption while starring on 16 And Pregnant.
Their newest arrival comes after Catelynn shared the news in December 2020 that she had experienced a pregnancy loss. The MTV star explained that she wanted to share her loss with fans to connect with others going through similar situations.
"I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this," she wrote on social media at the time. "This was painful to share... but again, you're not alone."
Fans will get to see the couple's pregnancy journey up close and personal when the newest season of Teen Mom debuts on MTV on Sept. 7.