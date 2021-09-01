Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin and Girlfriend Lisa Stelly Break Up

More than a year after Skylar Astin and Lisa Stelly confirmed their romance on Instagram, E! News has exclusively learned that the pair quietly called it quits.

Well, this news isn't exactly aca-awesome.

E! News has exclusively learned that Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin and girlfriend Lisa Stelly recently broke up. While details surrounding the split are being kept private, the news comes more than a year after the pair sparked romance rumors thanks to some social media behavior.

On July 11, 2020, Skylar set the record straight on his relationship status through Instagram when sharing a headline that read, "New couple alert! Skylar Astin and Jack Osbourne's ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, are Instagram official." He would later write, "Correction: I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly. Treat your ladies better, media!"  

Lisa also playfully addressed the headlines when she posted a PDA photo with the caption, "Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin." Skylar replied, "Ummmmm actually both." 

Then, some fans of the couple started to notice that the pair wasn't posting photos of each other as often. Though, Skylar did celebrate his girlfriend's birthday with a heartfelt message in March.

"Happy Birthday to my Pisces Princess and Sprinkle Queen, @lisastelly!" he shared on Instagram in his last couple's shot. "I love you with all my heart and will share sweatshirts with you forever."

Instagram

There doesn't appear to be any drama between this pair. Both parties continue to follow each other on social media.

And as Lisa continues to expand her businesses, Skylar is launching his debut solo music career with new songs including "Without You."

"It's about feeling that new connection with someone," he told Wonderland magazine. "Being fully present and not wanting to live without that person." 

Before dating Lisa, Skylar was married to Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Camp for two years before they divorced in 2019. 

As for Lisa, she announced her separation from Jack in May 2018 after nearly seven years of marriage. They have three children together. 

