Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Jake Harper spotted!

More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.

On Aug. 27, the now-27-year-old performer was spotted in Los Angeles, but if you looked quickly, you might not have noticed it was him at all. Jones was sporting a full beard covering the lower half of his face, consistent with the facial hair he's been sporting in his time out of the spotlight. While he was dressed casually in a T-shirt, shorts and beanie hat, the actor was not wearing any shoes.