You Need to See Tom Holland’s Sweet Birthday Tribute to “My MJ” Zendaya

Watch : Zendaya & Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong

Tom Holland's latest tribute to Zendaya will have your Spidey senses tingling.



The Euphoria star turned 25 Wednesday, Sept. 1, and in celebration of the big day, her Spiderman: No Way Home co-star—and rumored off-screen boyfriend—posted a heartwarming message to her online.



"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Tom wrote on Instagram alongside a never-before-seen set photo. "Gimme a call when your [sic] up, xxx." The behind-the-scenes mirror shot shows Zendaya snapping a sweet pic of the two with a digital camera. And not only is she resting on his shoulder in the pic, but for the perfect touch, Tom is still seen donning his Spiderman outfit—sans mask, of course.



Naturally, it didn't take too many Spidey senses to get fans riled up over the cute caption and because of it, "My MJ" immediately began trending on Twitter. One fan expressed the sentiment of everyone best in the comments section of the post, asking point blank, "DID THEY JUST CONFIRM IT, AHHH."