See Justin Bieber Model Kim Kardashian’s Skims in Hilarious LA Billboard Mishap

Watch : Justin Bieber, Addison Rae & More Get Pranked By Kardashians

Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin Bieber? That's what one billboard company might be asking the superstar today.



The Justice singer has the internet buzzing over his accidental modeling campaign. On Monday, Aug. 30, crews began setting up a billboard of Justin's new Balenciaga ad on the Andaz hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. However, in the process—while the top half of Justin sported a leather jacket for his chic look for the luxury brand—the bottom half of a model rocking Kim Kardashian's SKIMS remained, wearing only underwear and socks.



Since the pairing gave a whole new meaning to the idea of a high-low look—social media couldn't help but find the image of the "Peaches" singer paired with shape wear hysterical.



One person on Twitter shared the image later that day and wrote, "Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home."