Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Justin Bieber Model Kim Kardashian’s Skims in Hilarious LA Billboard Mishap

Justin Bieber accidentally became the newest model for Kim Kardashian’s Skims campaign for a brief moment—well, at least the top half of him did. See the singer’s hilarious billboard mishap.

By Kisha Forde Sep 01, 2021 12:12 PMTags
Kim KardashianJustin BieberCelebrities
Watch: Justin Bieber, Addison Rae & More Get Pranked By Kardashians

Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin Bieber? That's what one billboard company might be asking the superstar today.
 
The Justice singer has the internet buzzing over his accidental modeling campaign. On Monday, Aug. 30, crews began setting up a billboard of Justin's new Balenciaga ad on the Andaz hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. However, in the process—while the top half of Justin sported a leather jacket for his chic look for the luxury brand—the bottom half of a model rocking Kim Kardashian's SKIMS remained, wearing only underwear and socks.
 
Since the pairing gave a whole new meaning to the idea of a high-low look—social media couldn't help but find the image of the "Peaches" singer paired with shape wear hysterical.
 
One person on Twitter shared the image later that day and wrote, "Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home."

photos
Justin Bieber's Biggest Accomplishments

Even actor Jacob Elordi seemed to chime in on the fun, with one Twitter user sharing a screenshot of his story (which included the billboard in all of its glory) and wrote, "I'm so sorry for laughing but this is way too funny."

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

See Dwayne Johnson's Relatable Reaction to Doppelgänger Police Officer

2

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

3

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

But if you're wondering whether the bottom half of Justin will take its rightful space, not to worry—the rest of his original look, which included a pair of black sweatpants and sneakers, are right they were belong on the billboard.
 
Looks like Kim might know who to call for future campaigns.

Trending Stories

1

See Dwayne Johnson's Relatable Reaction to Doppelgänger Police Officer

2

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

3

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

4

Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With Babies

5

Royal Staffers Rescinded Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle

Latest News

Tom Holland’s Tribute to “My MJ” Zendaya Will Make You Swoon

Camila Cabello Reveals She "Passed Out" at Cinderella Premiere

See Justin Bieber Model Kim Kardashian’s Skims in LA Billboard Mishap

Best Labor Day 2021 Fashion Sales: J.Crew, BaubleBar & More

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Origins, Too Faced & Dermalogica

13 Books to Read This September

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Mac, Too Faced & More