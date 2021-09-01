Kelly Ripa Fires Back at Claim She Used Filter for "Fresh-Faced" Beach Photo

Watch : How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest"

Kelly Ripa is setting the record straight about what helps keep her looking so youthful.

As she and husband Mark Consuelos get used to their brand new status as empty-nesters, the 50-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a shot to Instagram of the couple relaxing during a day at the beach.

"Cheese and a baguette," Kelly captioned it, adding baguette, cheese and beach-umbrella emojis.

Her comments section was quickly loaded with individuals remarking on how young she appeared in the shot. One such comment came from Carson Kressley, who wrote, "Teenagers !!!!" In addition, Mark's Riverdale co-star Marisol Nichols posted, "You look 15."

A different individual wrote, "Babies !! [heart-eyes emoji] so young and fresh faced." And yet another fan shared, "Ageless babies."

Things got a little complicated after someone else posted, "How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? [raised-eyebrow emoji] must be a relaxing holiday!" This led a user to respond, "As beautiful as she is it's def a filter!" The person added a two-hearts emoji.