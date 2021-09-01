Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Michelle Young Has Her Game Face On in New The Bachelorette Promo Video

Michelle Young is ready to meet her match. She goes from shooting hoops to playing teacher in this new sneak peek of The Bachelorette.

It's Michelle Young's time to shine, and she's ready to bring her A game. 

Matt James' castoff looks like a golden girl in the sneak peek of her upcoming season of The Bachelorettewhich premieres on ABC on Oct. 19.

Set to "Bounce Back" by Little Mix, the promo clip shows the 28-year-old star dressed to the nines in a custom gold gown designed by black-ish tastemaker Stanley Hudson

The former basketball player shows her stuff on the basketball court by tossing the ball into a crystal net. But, of course, Michelle is keeping her eye on the real prize. 

"I'm looking for someone who's gonna change the world with me. I'm ready," she declared in the teaser, which aired during Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, Aug. 31. 

After leaving the basketball court, Michelle strutted into the classroom. The elementary school teacher looked right at home, grabbing an apple off a student's desk and tossing it in the air.

Bachelor Nation's Still-Rosy Romances

She then descended a staircase decked out in blossoms by Los Angeles florist Bloom and Plume, before plucking a red rose to symbolically start her season. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michelle, who played Division I basketball for Bradley University, loves hiking with friends, wine tasting and checking out food carts, according to her Bachelor bio.

"Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things," it states. "Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place." 

She said she's looking for the superman to her superwoman. Tune in starting Oct. 19 to see if she finds her Marvel man.

In the meantime, meet her potential suitors below. 

ABC/Facebook
Alec

29
Forest, VA

ABC/Facebook
Brandon J.

26
Portland, OR

ABC/Facebook
Brandon K.

29
Sulphur, LA

ABC/Facebook
Brett

29
Houston, TX

ABC/Facebook
Bryan

30
Houlton, WI

ABC/Facebook
Casey

36
Parkland, FL

ABC/Facebook
Christopher G.

27
Halifax, Nova Scotia

ABC/Facebook
Chris S.

28
New Orleans, LA

ABC/Facebook
Clayton

28
Eureka, MO

ABC/Facebook
Daniel

26
Austin, TX

ABC/Facebook
Edward

27
Brownsville, TX

ABC/Facebook
Eric

25
Bridgewater, New Jersey

ABC/Facebook
Garrett

33
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC/Facebook
Jack

30
Greensboro, NC

ABC/Facebook
Jamie

32
Tacoma, WA

ABC/Facebook
Joe

28
Minneapolis, MN

ABC/Facebook
Joel

31
Prescott, AZ

ABC/Facebook
Jomarri

26
Portland, OR

ABC/Facebook
Leroy

27
Durham, NC

ABC/Facebook
LT

38
Bellevue, WA

ABC/Facebook
Martin

28
Cordoba, Argentina

ABC/Facebook
Michael

30
Omaha, NE

ABC/Facebook
Mollique

36
Jameshill, Jamaica

ABC/Facebook
Nayte

27
Winnipeg, MB

ABC/Facebook
Olumide

28
Woodland Park, NJ

ABC/Facebook
Pardeep

30
Brooklyn, NY

ABC/Facebook
Peter

26
Bellmore, NY

ABC/Facebook
PJ

30
Austin, TX

ABC/Facebook
Rick

32
Munroe Falls, OH

ABC/Facebook
Rodney

29
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

