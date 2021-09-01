Michelle Young Has Her Game Face On in New The Bachelorette Promo Video

It's Michelle Young's time to shine, and she's ready to bring her A game.
Matt James' castoff looks like a golden girl in the sneak peek of her upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which premieres on ABC on Oct. 19.
Set to "Bounce Back" by Little Mix, the promo clip shows the 28-year-old star dressed to the nines in a custom gold gown designed by black-ish tastemaker Stanley Hudson.
The former basketball player shows her stuff on the basketball court by tossing the ball into a crystal net. But, of course, Michelle is keeping her eye on the real prize.
"I'm looking for someone who's gonna change the world with me. I'm ready," she declared in the teaser, which aired during Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
After leaving the basketball court, Michelle strutted into the classroom. The elementary school teacher looked right at home, grabbing an apple off a student's desk and tossing it in the air.
She then descended a staircase decked out in blossoms by Los Angeles florist Bloom and Plume, before plucking a red rose to symbolically start her season.
Michelle, who played Division I basketball for Bradley University, loves hiking with friends, wine tasting and checking out food carts, according to her Bachelor bio.
"Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things," it states. "Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place."
She said she's looking for the superman to her superwoman. Tune in starting Oct. 19 to see if she finds her Marvel man.
In the meantime, meet her potential suitors below.