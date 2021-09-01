Chad Daybell’s Children Reveal Why They Believe He’s Innocent of Killing Lori Vallow’s Kids

Chad Daybell's children don't believe he murdered their mother and the two children of his new wife.

His five children broke their silence on their dad's alleged crimes during an upcoming episode of 48 Hours, "The Secrets of Chad Daybell's Backyard," airing on CBS on Sept. 1. In the interview, daughter Emma Murray remarked, "We presume innocence in this country. Just because things look funny, we don't send people to jail," CBS News reported.

Their mother, Tammy Daybell, was found dead in her bedroom in Idaho in October 2019 at age 49. Chad married Lori Vallow just weeks later, leading investigators to question if he killed his wife and took the insurance money to start a new chapter with Lori, according to CBS.

Adding to the suspicion was the disappearance of Lori's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were 7 and 16 when they went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were discovered on Chad's property in June 2020.

Chad, 53, and new wife Lori, 48, were charged in May with the murders of her children. He was also indicted for first-degree murder and insurance fraud over Tammy's death, per NBC. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Meanwhile, Lori has yet to enter a plea after being declared unfit to stand trial. In June, court records obtained by E! News ordered Lori to be committed to a mental health treatment facility.