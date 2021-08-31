Camila Cabello Dishes on "Crazy" Crosswalk: The Musical Experience After James Corden Goes Viral

Watch : Camila Cabello, Billy Porter & Idina Menzel On "Crosswalk" Flash Mob

Like most of the internet, Camila Cabello has something to say about the viral James Corden Crosswalk: The Musical video.

The Cinderella star caught up with E!'s Daily Pop at the red carpet premiere for Cinderella, where she discussed the internet's wide-eyed reaction to a sneak peek of James' dance moves that went viral. In a clip shared online, the Cinderella cast danced and sang to Jennifer Lopez's song "Let's Get Loud" as James hip-thrusted to the driver of one car in a mouse costume.

"Oh my god it was crazy, I've never done anything like that before," she dished to Daily Pop. "And I loved the videos that I saw of the fans, just like from inside their cars. It was fun to relive the songs, too."

Her co-star Billy Porter, who plays Fab G (a modernized Fairy Godmother) in the Amazon Prime Video re-imagination of the Disney classic, also spoke about the viral moment.