Why Dean Unglert Says Caelynn Miller-Keyes Is the "Most Suffocating" Girl He's Ever Dated

Every rose has its thorn, and for Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert, that's not necessarily a bad thing!

The reality TV star recently pulled back the curtain to share more insight into his relationship with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who he met on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. More specifically, the 30-year-old podcast host revealed he's surprisingly grown fond of his girlfriend's clingy quality.

While speaking on his and Jared Haibon's iHeartRadio podcast Help! I Suck at Dating, Dean described Caelynn as "the most suffocating" person he's ever dated. However, the former Bachelorette contestant explained it's not exactly a negative attribute.

"I actually kind of enjoy it so it's kind of nice," Dean told Jared. "She latches on sometimes. I went on [Nick Viall's] podcast right when we started dating, Caelynn and I, and I was like, 'She's like velcro. She's always sticking to me'... She's always calling herself 'my little velcro,' or something stupid like that."