Meet 15 Kids Who Prove You're Never Too Young to Change the World

Helping one person might not change the world, but it could change the world for one person.

As part of International Day of Charity on Sunday, Sept. 5, countless long-running organizations are stepping up to help those in need. At home, the American Red Cross is aiding residents affected by Hurricane Ida. Overseas, UNICEF is helping deliver lifesaving supplies and services to Afghanistan's most vulnerable.

While countless organizations deserve the spotlight for their hard work, E! News wanted to honor the special day by recognizing kids across the United States who are making a difference years before they even earn a high school diploma with their personal causes and missions.

Whether it's Lindsay Sobel collecting footwear for the homeless with Shoes for Souls or Chelsea Phaire providing art supplies to children through Chelsea's Charity, these students are using their talents and passions to make a difference.

Along the way, each individual is reminding us that age doesn't matter when it comes to making a difference in the community.