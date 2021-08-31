Katharine McPhee Shares Sweet Photo of Her “Boys” David Foster and Son Rennie

Watch : Katharine McPhee Has "Mommy & Me" Time With a Beer

Katharine McPhee's got nothing but love for her sweet family.

The former Waitress Broadway star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Aug. 31 to show off her beautiful brood. She posted a pic of husband David Foster holding their 6-month-old son, Rennie David in what appeared to be a private plane and captioned it "my boys." She also posted snapshots from other moments on their getaway, including sky-high views of Stuart Island, British Columbia as well as a scenic overlook of a lake surrounded by trees.

Rennie recently made another appearance on his mom's Instagram account in a bold fashion statement. Katharine held Rennie while in a Beverly Hills Dolce & Gabbana store, while breast-feeding her little one. She grinned with a mask on her face and Rennie was covered in part by a blanket.

Prior to Katharine's store adventure with Rennie, she showed off her baby grooving along to her singing on Netflix's Country Comfort, in which she stars.