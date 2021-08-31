Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building Role Would Make Alex Russo Proud

Watch : Selena Gomez Gushes Over Costars Steve Martin & Martin Short

Everything is not what it seems on Only Murders in the Building.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Hulu Original series made its debut, marking Selena Gomez's return to television almost 10 years after Wizards of Waverly Place went off the air. So it wasn't surprising that we found ourselves thinking about Gomez's star-making role while taking in Hulu's mystery comedy.

As fans of the 29-year-old actress well know, Gomez became a household name thanks to her portrayal of sarcastic wizard Alex Russo on the Disney Channel hit. On the show, Alex was known for her biting wit, bright clothes and tendency for troublemaking.

And, from what we can tell from the first few episodes of Only Murders in the Building, Gomez's newest character, Mabel Mora, isn't so different from Miss Russo. For starters, Mabel is first introduced to viewers in a fabulous, attention-getting yellow jacket that would've likely had Alex casting a spell to get her hands on it.