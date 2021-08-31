How Kourtney Kardashian Really Feels About Scott Disick "Talking Behind Her Back" to Younes Bendjima

Nothing like having your dirty laundry aired for all to see.
Kourtney Kardashain has tried to remain pious after two of her exes started stirring up drama over pics of her Italian getaway. Ultimately, she's "not surprised" that Scott Disick is allegedly "talking behind her back," a source close to the reality star exclusively tells E! News.
On Aug. 30, ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima exposed ex-husband Scott for hating on her new relationship with Travis Barker by leaking their alleged DMs. (E! News has not independently authenticated the correspondence.)
"Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Scott allegedly wrote to Younes, along with a photo of Kourt and Travis canoodling during a gondola ride in Venice, Italy.
Younes said he fired back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro," adding, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."
Though Kourtney, 42, hasn't commented publicly on the diss, she appeared to subtly react by tweeting the Bible verse "John 15:7," which reads, "If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you."
Religious clues aside, the source explains that Kourtney knows Scott "still has issues accepting her love with Travis."
"She just wishes he would know better than to reach out to Younes of all people," the insider says, adding, "Younes can never be trusted and Scott knows that."
Kourtney, who shares three children with Scott, "doesn't care" what he thinks of her new relationship or "how she lives her life," the source continues. "She's not going to change what she's doing and is going to keep enjoying her trip" with the Blink-182 drummer and music producer.
According to the source, Kourtney feels that Scott clearly "had a moment of weakness and did something impulsive that he will now regret." She hopes her Keeping Up With the Kardashians co-star and co-parent will "learn" from this moment.
As for her feelings toward Younes, Kourtney has tried to keep her distance from the 28-year-old model since their split three years ago.
"Kourtney is cordial with Younes but that's it," the source revealed. "She doesn't trust him or his intentions."
She's focusing her attention on her romance with Travis, after going Instagram official with him in February. As the insider put it, "Kourtney is madly in love with Travis and that's really all that matters to her. Everyone needs to get over it."
Their trip to Italy is a big step for the couple—their plane ride over was Travis' first transcontinental flight since he survived a fatal plane crash in 2008.
"This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time," a separate source close to the 45-year-old artist told E! News earlier this month, when they set off for Mexico. "It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this."
Sounds like Scott isn't ready to get on board just yet.
E! News reached out to reps for comment but didn't hear back.