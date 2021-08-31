Christy Carlson Romano Recalls Being Bullied by a "Really Huge Star"

Christy Carlson Romano is reminding her fans that things aren't always what they seem.
While the 37-year-old actress skyrocketed to fame as a teenager after starring on Disney Channel's hit TV series Even Stevens she opened up about the personal turmoil she faced behind the scenes. Because even though Christy reached star power at a young age, that doesn't mean she was immune to bullying.
In a new YouTube video posted on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Kim Possible actress discussed the "trauma" she experienced as a result of bullying and the healing she's done to overcome the pain over the years.
"I got bullied by a lot of kids. Some of them were famous," the former Disney Channel star said. "In fact, one of my biggest bullies is a really huge star. Kind of weird to see them...doing huge franchise movies."
Although Christy didn't identify the A-lister, she did clarify, "You know, we squashed the beef. It sucks, though."
Christy shared more insight into how she and her former bully decided to move on and let bygones be bygones.
"That person who's a mega, megastar, I saw that person out at the Chateau Marmont," she recalled. "It was when I was bougie, and I looked at this person and I said, 'Hey do you remember me?' And they said, 'Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. It was good to see you.'"
"You know, it seemed genuine that they recalled me," Christy explained. "Something about the tone of the conversation felt good. So, I feel as though I can put closure on that moment. I think if you can put closure to it, you should."
The Cadet Kelly actress admitted that she's been "seeking closure" from her past bullies.
"I think, ultimately, it's because I really want to be accepted," she explained, before adding, "But you're not gonna get that closure from most people in life. You have to bring it to yourself. And that really sucks, especially when it comes to bullying. Especially when it comes to the trauma you have to live with on a daily basis."
Additionally, Christy touched on how her teenage stardom impacted her self-esteem.
As she described, "What I find ironic about it is that I was famous, but I still felt like a total nerd. People would think, 'Oh, she's so cool.' But I really didn't feel cool for the longest time. I was such a nerd, I was so lame."
In fact, Christy's revelation comes exactly one week after she confessed to being jealous of her Even Stevens co-star Shia LaBeouf.
"I was a bit salty," she previously shared on YouTube. "Here he is, making a big old splash in Hollywood. And here I am. I chose to go to college. And there's consequences that come [with] that but, like, there was definitely an undercurrent of regret, but also an undercurrent of comparison. Sibling rivalry, if you will."
These days, however, the Disney Channel alum has a totally different mentality. Put simply, "I like myself, so I don't really care as much about what everyone else is thinking."
Before closing out her video, Christy took a moment to express her support to anyone who has faced bullying and is working towards healing.
"Grant yourself some peace," she offered. "Peace from the trauma, peace from the bad memories."
She added, "Just know there's light at the end of the tunnel. Just do a little work on yourself, do a little work on those memories. And I promise you that it will feel so good coming out the other side with some closure."
Watch her most recent video about bullying above.