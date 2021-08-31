How I Met Your Father Adds Another Former Child Star to Its Cast

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

This casting update will have you shouting, "Hug me, brotha!"

E! News has learned that Josh Peck will be joining fellow former child star Hilary Duff on CBS' How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of the network's long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Per Deadline, who first broke the casting news, Peck has been cast in a recurring role and will act opposite series lead Chris Lowell.

Peck, who currently stars on Disney+'s TV adaptation of Turner & Hooch, is said to be playing Drew, the good-looking vice principal at the school where Jesse (Lowell) works. E! News readers likely know Peck best from his days as a child actor on Nickelodeon, starring in the comedies Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show.

The 34-year-old actor's addition to the cast comes amid Brandon Micheal Hall's exit from the series. Hall, who starred on God Friended Me between 2018 and 2020, has since been replaced by David Makes Man's Daniel Augustin.