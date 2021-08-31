Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Pro Bull Rider Amadeu Campos Silva Dead at 22 After Freak Accident at Competition

Amadeu Campos Silva, a professional bull rider on the rise in the U.S., has died at age 22 following a freak accident during a competition on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The life of professional bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva has tragically been cut short.
 
Andrew Giangola, a spokesperson for Professional Bull Riders (PBR), confirmed the sad news of the 22-year-old's passing in a statement to E! News.
 
"On Sunday, bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva was involved in a bull riding accident at the Velocity Tour event in Fresno, Calif.  He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he passed away Sunday afternoon."
 
"After losing his balance on the bull, Classic Man," Giangola explained of his death, "Amadeu's spur got caught in the flank rope.  He was caught under the bull, who stepped on his chest, and subsequently passed due to injuries suffered in this freak accident."
 
Prior to this past weekend's competition in California, the young Brazilian bull rider competed professionally in his home country in both 2017 and 2018. In 2019, he made his U.S. debut during the PBR Velocity Tour in Edinburg, Texas, after placing runner-up in the Brazilian Finals.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy for everyone in the sport," Giangola shared. "Amadeu was a determined Cowboy athlete, tough yet kind. He was riding for his love of the sport and to help his family. He was well liked by everyone. The entire PBR and western sports family extend our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu's family and friends."

Referring to the bull Amadeu was riding on, the spokesperson explained, "There are no indications that the bull, Classic Man, did anything out of the ordinary in his bucking motion during the out [attempt to stay on]. This was not an act of aggression. The bull was bucking in his normal pattern. Amadeu's spur got hung up in the flank rope, and he was pulled under the bull in a freak accident. Classic Man is still eligible to compete in future events."

According to Giangola, PBR is still investigating the accident and will create a legacy fund to support the young man's family and future bull riders. Per the organization's website, the tragic accident happened three days shy of Amadeu's 23rd birthday.

