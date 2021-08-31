Why John Mayer No Longer Feels Like a "Recovering Ego Addict"

Watch : John Mayer Breaks Silence on Ex Jessica Simpson's Memoir

John Mayer's seeing a "new light" lately.

The Sob Rock musician hosted a Q+A on his Instagram account Tuesday, Aug. 31 and revealed why he no longer feels as if he's a "recovering ego addict."

"Your 20s and 30s are like the hours between 8pm and 11 pm on a weekend night," he explained. "You're kind of frantically hoping for the most validating plans to come through."

But now that he's 43 years old, John said: "Your 40s are like 11:30 pm where you're like 'hey, I would have been home anyway even if I had gone out.' The pressure is off."

John also referenced a 2015 Today interview, in which he said, "I'm a recovered ego addict, and the only way that I can be sure that I don't relapse is to admit that I constantly have this ego addiction, every day," he said. "So I do the Grammys and I go home because if I stay, I get high again."