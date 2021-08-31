Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and More Stars Shine at Magical Cinderella Premiere

Hollywood has a new prince and princess in town!

As excitement continues to grow for the release of Amazon Studio's Cinderella, the movie's biggest stars stepped out to celebrate the magical project. On Monday, Aug. 30, Camila Cabello reunited with her on-screen Prince Charming, Nicholas Galitzine, at the film's premiere held outdoors at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

"It's not every day that you get to be Cinder-frickin-rella," Camila shared on Instagram after rocking an Oscar de la Renta dress styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. "So proud of this film, can't wait for you all to see it."

In Amazon Studio's version of the classic Disney film, fans can experience plenty of timeless elements from the original released in 1950 along with fresh ideas for old and new fans alike, care of writer-director Kay Cannon.

"I really wanted to reach a new generation through contemporary touches on many of the aspects that felt outdated," she previously shared. "I couldn't wait to retell this in a way that's more relatable to what girls, including my almost-8-year-old daughter, and young women are going through today."