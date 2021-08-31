See the Electric First Look of E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands

Get ready to rock!
E! has officially announced the premiere date for new competition series Clash of the Cover Bands, hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, with Grammy winner Meghan Trainor, Queen frontman Adam Lambert and "Song Factory" songwriter Ester Dean as judges. The series, which is executive produced by Jimmy Fallon and Electric Hot Dog, is premiering Wednesday, Oct. 13, E! revealed today.
Clash of the Cover Bands pits two cover bands head-to-head to win $10,000 and rock 'n' roll bragging rights. At the end of the season, one winning band will be awarded a whopping $25,000 and the opportunity to appear in-studio for a musical performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Audiences can tune in to the premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 13 with the first of 10 themed half-hour episodes. From pop divas to '80s icons, kings of country, platinum icons and rock legends, bands compete to win the title of the most entertaining cover performance.
Artists covered this season include Aretha Franklin, Blink-182, Bon Jovi, Britney Spears, Carrie Underwood, Céline Dion, Coldplay, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Lady Gaga and U2.
"See the coolest cover bands from all over America," judge Trainor says in the first teaser above.
Lambert adds, "These covers will blow you away!"
This team of all-star judges has plenty of experience with music competitions. Trainor has acted as a guest coach on NBC's The Voice and a full-time judge for the U.K. version, while Lambert famously was a runner-up on American Idol. Dean has worked with Idol judge Katy Perry and other A-list talents like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Britney Spears as a co-writer and producer. Boss was also the DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show which will conclude next year after 19 seasons.
Clash of the Cover Bands is one of five reality series Fallon is executive producing across the NBCUniversal family, including adaptations of his bestselling books Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada and Everything Is Mama, a kids version of The Tonight Show, hosting variety series That's My Jam and more.
The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Electric Hot Dog with Fallon and Jim Juvonen serving as executive producers.
Clash of the Cover Bands premieres Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9:30 p.m. on E!.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)