Kat Graham Explains the Meaning Behind Her New Identity "Toro Gato"

Watch : Is Kat Graham Gone? Inside Her Reinvented 'Toro Gato' Identity

Kat Graham is gone—meet Toro Gato.

The former Vampire Diaries star debuted her true identity during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 31.

"I think that we as entertainers have this identity that we have to give to the public and be presentable, and I think sometimes we forget our core and our truth," Toro Gato exclusively explained today. "As our artist, I want to explore that with this Toro Gato project and this entire NFT collection. I wanted to kind of dismantle my former identity."

The "SWIM" singer continued, "I actually bury myself in one of these films. So this is a new version. They say it's the alter ego but I actually think the more and more time I spend in this space, I think Kat is the alter ego and I am becoming the West African, the ruler, the monster, that's not scared of anything that can show up without shoes on. I think that's really fun, and a terrifying place to be."