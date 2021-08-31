Bachelor in Paradise's Jessenia Cruz Talks Love Triangles, Drama & Matt James' Happy Ending

Just waiting for the drama to spill over.
Bachelor in Paradise's Jessenia Cruz exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 31 that she was expecting more than a few love triangles on the beach this summer. "I expected at least some kind of love triangle to happen," the Bachelor Nation star teased today. "I knew that things were going to bubble up pretty quickly. It was a hard thing to navigate. Emotions were involved."
Jessenia intervened after Demi Burnett set out to date Kenny Brasch, who was already linked with Jessenia's fellow Bachelor bestie Mari Pepin-Solis, but Jessenia also had her hands full with a love triangle (square?) of her own!
"Going into Paradise, I really was hoping to find the whole package," Jessenia explained. "I think Ivan [Hall] really checked off a lot of boxes to me. There was this initial spark there but it was so early on as well that I did still want to be open to meeting anyone else. The biggest thing for me was I wanted to be 100 percent sure of who I could be walking off the beach with."
So sure, in fact, that she went on a steamy Karma Sutra date with fellow contestant Chris Conran. But, let's just say that Chris didn't kiss up to Ivan's standards.
"If I'm completely honest, Ivan does have really nice full lips so he does give really great kisses," she admitted, before adding, "Chris was good too. I don't want to separate."
And, she assures fans that the finale is worth waiting for. "I like to say, most of us definitely found what we were looking for," Jessenia hinted at whether or not she's now engaged. "At the end of the day, things unfold how they're supposed to."
As for another one of Jessenia's exes, Matt James? Jessenia is thrilled that he's making it work with season winner Rachael Kirkconnell, despite the drama.
"I think it's great, honestly. I think it goes to show that a relationship can still flourish outside of the series," Jessenia concluded. "I think, partially, the environment definitely took a toll on them, so to have them be out in the real world and taking time to be with each other and working on the relationship, I think it's great. I love seeing Rachael happy, and Matt definitely deserves to be happy as well."
Watch the full interview above to hear Jessenia dish on hooking up in Paradise and spill if Kenny really showed off his package on the beach.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.