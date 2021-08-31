Best Labor Day 2021 Beauty Sales: Peter Thomas Roth, Soko Glam, Kat Von D & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Get ready to
rumble save!
Labor Day Weekend is in sight, which means there's going to be dozens of ways to save big on fashion, home and beauty must-haves! Today, we rounded up the places you can save on beauty products over the long weekend. We're talking insane deals on cult-favorite brands like Kat Von D Beauty, Peter Thomas Roth, Cover FX, plus retailers like Sephora and Ulta are hosting major savings events!
Scroll below to check out all the ways you can save!
Anisa Beauty: Spend $50/$75/$100, save $10/$15/$20 + free shipping on orders $50 or more (9/1-9/30).
Banish: Score a free Vitamin C Beauty Elixir with all orders over $110 - $119 value; no code needed (9/6 only).
Bathing Culture: Take 15% off sitewide with code: RELAX15 (9/3 - 9/6).
BH Cosmetics: Save up to 75% off sitewide. Exclusions will apply (9/2 - 9/7).
Bliss: Take 20% off sitewide (9/3-9/6).
Cover FX: Score up to 40% on foundations, primers, brushes, sets and more beauty must-haves (8/31-9/7).
The Detox Market: Get 10% off orders over $150, plus get 15% off orders over $200 (from 9/4 to 9/6).
E.l.f Cosmetics: Enjoy the End of Season 60% off Sale (9/1-9/6).
Freck Beauty: Score 20% off all skincare bundles with code: SKIN20 (9/3 - 9/6).
Gussi Hair: Buy 2 or more products, get 15% off (stock up & save) with code: BACK2SCHOOL (until 9/5) + score 15% off sitewide with code: LABORDAY (9/6).
Kat Von D Beauty: Build Your Own Bundle: 5 for $65 + a free KVD Scarf on orders $65+ (9/2-9/6).
Keys Soulcare: Score a free Body or Skin Care Deluxe Samples on all orders of $50+, plus 2x loyalty points for rewards members and free shipping on orders of $50+.
Loum: Score 25% off sitewide (until 9/5).
NuMe: Take up to 30% off sitewide (9/2-9/6).
Odacité: Get 10% off sitewide with code: LABOR10; 15% off orders $150+ with code LABOR15; 20% off orders $250+ with code: LABOR20 (9/2-9/7).
OffCourt: Save 10% off sitewide with code: LABOR10 (until 9/7).
Olay: Score major savings during the Friends & Family Sale (8/29-9/25).
One Ocean Beauty: Save 30% off sitewide (9/3-9/6).
Perricone MD: Score 25% off all skincare with code: PMDSEMI21.
Peter Thomas Roth: Save up to 30-75% off select Super and Mega-Size products with code: SUPER (9/1-9/6).
Pur: Take 30% off sitewide with code: LABORDAY.
Sephora: Score 50% off your fave brands + free shipping with code: FREESHIP during the Oh Snap Sale.
Sigma Beauty: Buy one, get one 50% off with code: FIFTYOFF (9/2-9/7).
SkinStore: Save up to 50% off on fave brands like First Aid Beauty, Korres, T3 and more, plus get a free 11-piece beauty bag with your purchase of $150 or more!
Solawave: Take 20% off sitewide with code: BLUELIGHT20 (9/1-9/30).
Soko Glam: Get 20% off on skincare must-haves with code: SELFCARE20. Exclusions apply (9/1-9/7).
Sparitual: Score up to 50% select items. $4 off Nourishing Vegan Color, $5 off all body care products, $6 off Vegan Nail Lacquer (9/3-9/7).
Spotlight Oral Care: Take 20% off sitewide from (9/3-9/6).
Suzanne Sommers: Save 25% off sitewide with code: LABOR25 (9/3-9/6).
Ulta Beauty: The one-stop beauty shop is in the midst of their 21 Days of Beauty promo, with 50% off big brands each day... but each deal only lasts for one day (until 9/18).
UpCircle: Take 30% off sitewide (9/3-9/6).
Vacation: Score 15% off sitewide (9/3 - 9/6).
Visha Skincare: Take 20% off sitewide (9/3-9/6).
W3LL People: Save 20% off your favorite plant-powered, clean formulas on all orders $75+ (9/3-9/6).
Ready for more deals? Check out today's best sales.