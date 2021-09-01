13 Books to Read This September

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It's going to be a September to remember. And not just because it's officially pumpkin season.

Readers, prepare for a month of nonstop new releases from some of the biggest names in literature. Sally Rooney and Liane Moriarty are set to drop their latest novels, while Lisa Jewell's latest thriller is sure to keep you up all night. And did we mention Lauren Groff and Anthony Doerr are releasing their highly anticipated follow-ups to Fate and Furies and All the Light We Cannot See, respectively? It's almost too much. Keyword: almost.

So go ahead, grab a seasonal latte of your choosing, throw on a comfy sweater and find a cozy nook to post up in and start reading after shopping physical copies of our picks or—because, you know, technology—pulling them up on Kindle Unlimited or through a free trial of Audible.