The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore Will Be on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

Kenya Moore is ready to be "Gone With the Wind fabulous" on Dancing With the Stars.

E! News has learned that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star will be twirling her way onto the season 30 set, joining previously announced contestants Internet sensation JoJo Siwa and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee. Although ABC has yet to announce the news, an E! News source confirmed the Bravo star's participation in the upcoming season.

Moore is just the latest Housewife to compete for the Mirrorball trophy, as former RHOA stars NeNe Leakes, Kim Fields and Kim Zolciak-Biermann competed on seasons 18, 21 and 22, respectively. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has also had a presence on the series, as Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have all competed in the past.

This casting update comes shortly after former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher shut down rumors that she'd be participating in the new season.