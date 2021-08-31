Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore Will Be on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars

RHOA star Kenya Moore is set to join JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.

Kenya Moore is ready to be "Gone With the Wind fabulous" on Dancing With the Stars.

E! News has learned that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star will be twirling her way onto the season 30 set, joining previously announced contestants Internet sensation JoJo Siwa and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee. Although ABC has yet to announce the news, an E! News source confirmed the Bravo star's participation in the upcoming season.

Moore is just the latest Housewife to compete for the Mirrorball trophy, as former RHOA stars NeNe Leakes, Kim Fields and Kim Zolciak-Biermann competed on seasons 18, 21 and 22, respectively. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has also had a presence on the series, as Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have all competed in the past.

This casting update comes shortly after former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher shut down rumors that she'd be participating in the new season.

"Lol everyone dming me this," she shared on Instagram on Aug. 30. "I'm not, but funny story—I was supposed to do @DancingABC after my season of Bachelorette but ended up not being able to bc of my contract. Womp womp."

The reality star went on to poke fun at herself, adding, "Not sure America could have handled my super sweet dance moves anyways."

Fellow former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe actually went on to win the Mirrorball trophy well after her season of the ABC dating competition. So is the DWTS door fully closed for Fletcher? Only time will tell.

With the premiere less than a month away, we have a feeling the full cast list will arrive in the near future. Be sure to stay tuned for any DWTS news here.

TMZ was the first to report Moore's addition to the cast.

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

