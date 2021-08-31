See Hugh Jackman’s Sweet Response to a Grandpa With Dementia Watching The Greatest Showman

It's everything you ever want. It's everything you ever need. And it's here right in front of you.
Loads of people loved Hugh Jackman in 2017's The Greatest Showman, but perhaps no one more than this particular grandfather. In a TikTok video originally posted by the man's grandson @CharlieMooseMedia, a grandfather with dementia watches the movie at an outdoor sing-along; @CharlieMooseMedia places the words, "Life is about memories whatever stage of life," across the TikTok.
When asked what he thought of the movie, the grandfather replied; "Wonderful, I could watch it again, big smiles," as he teared up watching the credits.
Jackman quote-tweeted part of the video and said, "Thanks for sharing Charlie. Your Grandad sure made me smile. Please give him a hug for me. HJ."
The full clip explained that Charlie's grandfather has second-stage vascular dementia, and to cheer him up, Charlie took him to see The Greatest Showman.
"I decided to take him to a sing along at the weekend so he can sing the songs," Charlie explained in the video text.
Ahead of seeing the film, the grandfather said on a scale of 1-10, he was excited "345."
The grandfather-grandson duo packed a picnic of food, and while the introduction song "The Greatest Show" played, the grandfather said, "Oh those films are the best I've ever seen." He nodded his head when his grandson asked if he was happy they were seeing the film.
The video showed the grandfather grinning from ear-to-ear during songs such as "A Million Dreams" and "The Other Side." And his favorite song was "From Now On," according to Charlie. He even sang along to the movie-musical.
Charlie wrote that "seeing him so energetic and happy was priceless."
After Charlie saw that Hugh posted his video on social media, he shared his grandfather's reaction: He appeared totally shocked and said "bloody hell."