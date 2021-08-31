The Hills' Jason Wahler Reflects on His "Darkest Moments" of Addiction

Jason Wahler is forever grateful for how far he has come.

After making a splash on Laguna Beach and The Hills beginning in 2005, the MTV reality star found himself struggling with addiction, which led to drinking-related arrests and time behind bars.

But after being introduced to Dr. Drew Pinsky on Celebrity Rehab in 2010, Jason slowly began changing his life. On Aug. 31, the 34-year-old father of two marked National Overdose Awareness Day with a personal post about his recovery.

"I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge and pray for all those families who have lost loved ones (93,000 just this last year) and for those that are still struggling," he wrote on Instagram. "In an effort to raise awareness I wanted to be vulnerable and share what some of my darkest moments in addiction looked like vs. my life in recovery."

"The disease of addiction is cunning, baffling and powerful, it is also chronic, progressive and fatal if untreated. I know…" Jason continued. "I have almost died, I have family that has almost died and many friends that have died. All preventable!"