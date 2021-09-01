Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Origins, Too Faced & Dermalogica

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off these products from Origins, Too Faced, and Dermalogica. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay
Gently draw out dirt and debris with the Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay. It exfoliates and refines the skin's texture to visibly minimize the appearance of pores. Your skin will look polished and perfected in a single use. A Sephora shopper raved, "Hands down the best face mask I have ever used! If you have uneven texture or flaky dry skin it exfoliates and evens texture! It's one of the those face masks that make you see a difference right after! I find it brightens my skin and gives it a smooth feeling! Amazing product I will be buying again and again!"
Another shopper gushed, "I think it's my first time leaving a review. I've been looking for a cleansing mask for so long, and this is the only one that I will definitely repurchase. I saw and felt a difference in skin texture after the first use! my skin feels so much smoother and softer, without the chunky skin texture and the small bumps caused by acne. Thank you thank you thank you."
Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette
The Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette has 16 highly-pigmented nude shades. There are metallics, shimmers, sparkles, and matte shades. A Sephora shopper shared, "My makeup is effortlessly gorgeous every time I use this palette! The shades all blend so easily and look so smooth and pigmented on the lids! I have used this palette several times since I got it about a month ago and each time I am very pleased with the look I can create in just a few minutes!"
Dermalogica Retinol Acne Clearing Oil
Wake up to healthy-looking, glowing skin when you apply the Dermalogica Retinol Acne Clearing Oil at night. The time-released retinol plumps the skin, decreases the visible signs of aging, exfoliates, clears clogged pores, and brightens the complexion. This product is a true game-changer with one shopper declaring, "After using it for a few weeks, it is in fact a winner! It has 2 of the Ingredients my skin loves, salicylic acid AND retinol. They work beautifully on the skin and in the oil, it really makes it feels extra luxurious on the skin. I will for sure be getting this again and purchasing it after its over."
