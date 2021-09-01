Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Mac, Too Faced, Dermalogica & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day.
Today is the only day to save 50% on these products from Mac, Too Faced, Origins, and Dermalogica. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target. And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Mac Lipstick Matte
If you want that long-lasting matte finish without drying out your lips, Mac is the way to go. The matte lipstick has a creamy, rich formula that's highly-pigmented and long-lasting with a shine-free finish. This is not your ordinary lipstick. One Ulta shopper shared, "I love it, it's not like a regular lipstick it acts like a liquid lip, last all day." Another commented, "This slides on great and doesn't feel dry, and you can layer more on for a more intense look without the texture changing."
Ulta has this lipstick in Whirl (a brownish pink), Honey (a rose-toned beige), and Russian Red (an intense red).
Mac Prep + Prime Lip Primer
The key to to long-lasting lip color application is the preparation. Put on the Mac Prep + Prime Lip Primer before applying your favorite lipstick. It's a color-free base that adds moisture, smooths, and improves the appearance of lipstick because it prevents feathering. This primer is just such a staple, which is why we included it in our list of sweat-proof makeup products.
Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette
The Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette has 16 highly-pigmented nude shades. There are metallics, shimmers, sparkles, and matte shades. An Ulta customer raved, "Great pigment! stays put and colors blend so well." Another customer review said, "I am over 60 yrs and have fair skin undertone cool pink. This pallet is fabulous for me. The colors work with my skin tone without looking heavy or fake. It appears natural yet allows my eyes to be noticed. Blending is easy and natural looking."
Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay
Gently draw out dirt and debris with the Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay. It exfoliates and refines the skin's texture to visibly minimize the appearance of pores. Your skin will look polished and perfected in a single use. An Ulta customer raved, "This mask goes on and created a nice texture. It gently exfoliates and leaves my face feeling alive again. After a few times I feel how smooth my face feels. A most have in your beauty cabinet!"
Another shopper review said, "This mask smells so good almost as if you've just walked into a rose garden. It is my absolute favorite mask that I make sure to never run-out of. I have combination skin with enlarged pores. This mask not only minimizes the appearance of my pores and helps with skin firmness; its exfoliating part is what makes this mask the best one."
Dermalogica Retinol Acne Clearing Oil
Wake up to healthy-looking, glowing skin when you apply the Dermalogica Retinol Acne Clearing Oil at night. The time-released retinol plumps the skin, decreases the visible signs of aging, exfoliates, clears clogged pores, and brightens the complexion. This product is a true game-changer with one shopper declaring, "This is the best thing I've ever put on my skin. The initial purge was so small you needed a magnifying mirror to see it. My skin texture is smooth and no pimples. As for wrinkles, my skin feels extremely smooth but have only noticed a slight difference w/wrinkles. But that's better than I actually was even expecting."
If you're looking for more great beauty finds, check out the most-shopped celeb-recommended products in August 2021 with picks from Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, Kyle Richards, and more.