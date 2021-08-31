Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn’s 12-Year-Old Twins Are All Grown Up in 7th Grade Pics

Watch : Jerry O'Connell's Kids Hate His Drake Challenge Attempt

Ready to feel old? Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn are parents of tweens!



The back-to-school season has officially begun and the couple's 12-year-old twins, Charlie and Dolly, are heading out on the door and into the classroom. On Aug. 30, Rebecca took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the two standing side-by-side after their first day. Alongside the cute pic, the Ugly Betty actress wrote, "Slight dress code violation but 1st day of 7th grade went without a hitch." In the photo, both girls are seen wearing long-sleeved tops, shorts, and sneakers, with their face masks beneath their chins.



Ahead of their return to middle school, their dad opened up to People last year about being grateful for the extra time they spent together as a family during the pandemic.

Explaining that he "will never get this time with them ever again," The Talk co-host told the outlet in December 2020, "This is it. Very soon, when this is all over and everything's back to normal and kids are back in school all the time, I have a feeling parents are gonna be like, 'Oh, it was kind of nice having my kids at home.'"