Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn’s 12-Year-Old Twins Are All Grown Up in 7th Grade Pics

Believe it or not, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn’s twin girls are already 12 and officially the 7th-graders. See the two in their back-to-school pic.

Ready to feel old? Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn are parents of tweens!
 
The back-to-school season has officially begun and the couple's 12-year-old twins, Charlie and Dolly, are heading out on the door and into the classroom. On Aug. 30, Rebecca took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the two standing side-by-side after their first day. Alongside the cute pic, the Ugly Betty actress wrote, "Slight dress code violation but 1st day of 7th grade went without a hitch." In the photo, both girls are seen wearing long-sleeved tops, shorts, and sneakers, with their face masks beneath their chins.
 
Ahead of their return to middle school, their dad opened up to People last year about being grateful for the extra time they spent together as a family during the pandemic.

Explaining that he "will never get this time with them ever again," The Talk co-host told the outlet in December 2020, "This is it. Very soon, when this is all over and everything's back to normal and kids are back in school all the time, I have a feeling parents are gonna be like, 'Oh, it was kind of nice having my kids at home.'"

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

"Normally, this is the age—I know, because I'm sort of experiencing it—where they want me to drop them off at school two blocks away so their friends don't see me," he continued. "They want to be dropped off at the mall and hang out there for four hours, but they don't want their friends to see me when I pick them up."

Scroll on for even more of this year's back-to-school photos from celebs:

Instagram
Chelsea Houska

"Our handsome boy!" the former Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Instagram after celebrating Watson's first week of classes. 

Instagram
Jessica Simpson

"After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!!" the star captioned a snapshot of daughter Maxwell and son Ace. "New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed." 

Instagram
Jon Gosselin

The reality-TV alum shared a photo of his son Collin Gosselin and daughter Hannah Gosselin, both 17, starting their junior year of high school.

Instagram
Ali Fedotowsky

"Riley‘s preschool is soooo precious. I can already see how comfortable he is there after only a few days. And after months of tears and tough drop offs, I really feel we found the absolute best fit for him," The Bachelorette star wrote on Instagram. "And Molly starting kindergarten…Oh my. Where has the time gone?"

Instagram
Tamera Mowry

"First day of school pic! Third and first grade," the Sister, Sister star shared online. "Time seriously flies!" 

Instagram
Tyler Hubbard

"Liv had her first week of school this week, and we couldn't be more proud," Tyler's wife Hayley Hubbard wrote on Instagram. "(and neither could her little brothers)." 

Instagram
Amanda Stanton

"I have a 4th & 2nd grader!" the Bachelor Nation member reflected online. "The first day of school always makes me a little emotional." 

Instagram
Meghan King

"Aspen's first day at her new school had both of us feeling all the feels," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "Just a few days ago she refused to wear her uniform, put on her shoes, or walk inside her school...Today she was not only brave but SO excited." 

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"Our Vivianne is officially a 2nd grader!" the country singer wrote on social media. "I am so proud of our baby girl and what an amazing young lady she is growing into." 

Instagram
Haylie Duff

"Happy 1st day back to school!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "Ry is officially a 1st grader! I'm not crying, you're crying. #backtoschool." 

Instagram
Beverley Mitchell

"All the feels as we send the kiddos off to their first day of school!" the 7th Heaven star wrote on Instagram. "A little nervous and excited. I pulled it together and instead of panicking to have the perfect outfit, we found the pieces that they felt comfortable in and were there favorite items...We are so proud of these kiddos! Cheers to the first day of school and sending love to all the anxious parents out there! We got this! #firstdayofschool #weareback #1stgrade #3rdgrade #backtoschool." 

Instagram
Emily Maynard

"Without fail, I cry every year on the first day of school," the Bachelor Nation member wrote on Instagram. "Today I dropped my two oldest boys off at JK and K with the same tears, but an even heavier heart for all the mothers across the world that don't have this privilege. Praying Gods greatest peace for those not only in my community, but for hurting hearts across this broken world. Be the light, my sweet boys!" 

Instagram
Eric Decker

Before his daughter Vivianne heads to second grade, the former NFL player poses for a first day of school picture. 

Instagram
Emily Simpson

The Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrates Annabelle, Luke and Keller's first day back in class. 

Instagram
Audrina Patridge

"First day of kindergarten!! She's a big girl now!" The Hills: New Beginnings star wrote on Instagram with her daughter Kirra. "Such an exciting fun morning." 

Instagram
Cory Wharton & Cheynne Floyd

"I can't believe the day has come," Cory wrote on Instagram while posing with his daughter. "Ryder started her first day of school today. Most kids cry saying bye to their parents it was the other way around, Ryders super excited for school and that's how I want her to be. I'm so proud to be your father @thatsryderk I always tell everyone you changed my life around for the better and you don't even know it. Love you girl." 

Instagram
Ryan & Kayla Lochte

"Happy 1st day of school!!!" Kayla shared on Instagram before dropping Caiden and Liv off. 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"My baby," the One Tree Hill alum captioned a photo of daughter Jolie and son Jace. "First day of kindergarten!!"

Instagram
Vanessa & Nick Lachey

"And just like that... all three of my babies are in one school!" Vanessa shared alongside a snapshot of kiddos PhoenixCamden and Brooklyn.

Instagram
Leah Messer

The Teen Mom star snapped a photo of daughters Aleeah, Aliannah and Adalynn, which she captioned, "This Mama officially has two middle schoolers!"

Instagram
Amanda Kloots

The Talk host wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of son Elvis, "First day of preschool! These were all of my emotions this morning."

Instagram
Briana Dejesus

"I officially got a 4th grader and a pre-Kindergartner," the Teen Mom personality captioned a photo of kids Nova and Stella

