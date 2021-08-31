Teen YouTuber Piper Rockelle Reacts to Pink's Claim She's Being "Exploited"

Watch : Highest Paid YouTubers of 2020: David Dobrik, Jeffree Star & More

Youtuber Piper Rockelle insists she's simply chasing after her dreams.



The 14-year-old influencer—who has more than 8 million subscribers on her YouTube channel alone—is responding to Pink's recent suggestion that she may being "exploited" by her parents.



"The first thing I want everyone to know is that my mom doesn't make me do anything," Piper told TMZ. "Quite the opposite, I'm a kid who had a dream and my mom is amazing enough to help me live it out."



On Aug. 29, the Grammy winner and mom of two voiced her concern for teen stars—specifically, their images on social media—and named Piper as an example in her tweet, writing, "How many kids like Piper Rockelle are being exploited by their parents? And at what point do the rest of us say, ‘this isn't okay for a 13 yr old to be posing in a bikini whilst her MOTHER takes the photo?!?!'"



Piper, whose channel hosts a slew of prank videos and trending challenges, has also amassed a major following on Instagram, with 5 million followers and counting on the social media platform.