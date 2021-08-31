Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr Dead at 33, Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Known to millions of fans as Miss Mercedes Morr, the Texas influencer was found dead in her home on Sunday, Aug. 29. Police also discovered the body of the alleged suspect.

Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr has been killed in what police believe was a murder-suicide. 

The 33-year-old social media model, born Jenae Gagnier, was found dead at her home in Richmond, Texas on Sunday, Aug. 29, Richmond police confirmed. Officers originally responded to a welfare check at the apartment complex where Morr lived and discovered two bodies inside her home upon arrival. The second was that of 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto, who has been identified by police as the alleged suspect. 

Morr's cause of death was strangulation, KHOU 11 News reporter Grace White tweeted on Aug. 30. Her death was ruled a homicide, White reported, citing the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner ruled Accorto's death a suicide caused by multiple sharp force trauma, White tweeted. E! News has reached out to the medical examiner to confirm. 

According to authorities, it is not believed that there was a relationship between Morr and Accorto and the investigation is ongoing to determine the motive. 

Since the news of her death, many of Morr's 2.6 million followers have taken to her Instagram posts in disbelief. "Stop playing we just spoke on thurs," Bow Wow commented on her most recent picture. "Don't do me like this yo! Naaa."

Rapper Brittany Bangaz commented, "Please tell me this is not real."

"Mercedez I'm so sorry," the performer continued. "You did not deserve this at all. You had your whole life ahead of you. I remember all our times we had and you have always been the sweetest woman in the world. God bless you and your family. I'm sorry Mercedez rest in heaven."

