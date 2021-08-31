Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr Dead at 33, Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr has been killed in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

The 33-year-old social media model, born Jenae Gagnier, was found dead at her home in Richmond, Texas on Sunday, Aug. 29, Richmond police confirmed. Officers originally responded to a welfare check at the apartment complex where Morr lived and discovered two bodies inside her home upon arrival. The second was that of 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto, who has been identified by police as the alleged suspect.

Morr's cause of death was strangulation, KHOU 11 News reporter Grace White tweeted on Aug. 30. Her death was ruled a homicide, White reported, citing the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner ruled Accorto's death a suicide caused by multiple sharp force trauma, White tweeted. E! News has reached out to the medical examiner to confirm.

According to authorities, it is not believed that there was a relationship between Morr and Accorto and the investigation is ongoing to determine the motive.