Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Shades Scott Disick With Alleged Leaked DMs About Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima is supporting the star after she fell in love with a boy at the rock show—even if another one of her exes isn't following suit.
On Monday, Aug. 30, Younes took to his Instagram Story to call out Scott Disick by posting leaked DMs that Scott allegedly sent him recently. Scott's apparent messages address a paparazzi photo of Kourtney and current boyfriend Travis Barker that were taken as the couple enjoyed PDA during a boat trip in Italy on Friday, Aug. 27.
According to the screenshot, Scott allegedly shared the PDA pic and wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."
Per the image, Younes responded with, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro." Younes then added the message, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."
The Algerian-born model, 28, also wrote on his Story, "couldnt miss this one. He been playing around for too long, [tried] to stay quiet and be the nice guy. back to work now 10km."
Scott, 38, has yet to respond publicly to the posts from Younes, who split from Kourtney in 2018 after nearly two years of dating. Scott shares three children with Kourtney, 42, and is currently dating model Amelia Hamlin. E! News has not confirmed whether the screenshots are legitimate.
It seems safe to assume that Younes didn't appreciate Scott's previous comments about him. During the second part of the reunion special following Keeping Up With the Kardashians' June series finale, host Andy Cohen asked Scott if he gets "upset" when Kourtney dates other men.
"I just want to kill them," Scott quipped. He then added in an apparent reference to Younes, "Well, the last guy—let's all be honest here." This led Khloe Kardashian to respond, "Nobody was happy with the last one."
In April, shortly after Kourtney and Travis had posted PDA pics to Instagram, eyebrows were raised when Younes shared to his Instagram Story, "Shamelessness has become so normal in today's society that modesty has become strange." Younes later clarified that the quote was not intended as commentary on Kourtney.
E! News has reached out to reps for Younes, Scott and Kourtney and has not heard back.