Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Shades Scott Disick With Alleged Leaked DMs About Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima is supporting the star after she fell in love with a boy at the rock show—even if another one of her exes isn't following suit.

On Monday, Aug. 30, Younes took to his Instagram Story to call out Scott Disick by posting leaked DMs that Scott allegedly sent him recently. Scott's apparent messages address a paparazzi photo of Kourtney and current boyfriend Travis Barker that were taken as the couple enjoyed PDA during a boat trip in Italy on Friday, Aug. 27.

According to the screenshot, Scott allegedly shared the PDA pic and wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

Per the image, Younes responded with, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro." Younes then added the message, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

The Algerian-born model, 28, also wrote on his Story, "couldnt miss this one. He been playing around for too long, [tried] to stay quiet and be the nice guy. back to work now 10km."