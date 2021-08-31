Vanessa Bryant Recalls Feeling "Reluctant" to Go to Italy Before Star-Studded Getaway

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Drops Daughter Natalia Off at USC in New Pic

Vanessa Bryant's Italian getaway was good for her soul. However, the trip almost didn't happen.

Over the weekend, Vanessa—who lost husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant in 2020—flew to Venice, Italy to attend the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, which took place amid the 2021 Venice Film Festival. And although Vanessa—who is also mom to daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri—appeared to enjoy the glam event, she was hesitant at first to go on the trip.



"I was reluctant to get away but I'm so glad I did it!," she wrote alongside a series of photos on Aug. 31. "It was so nice to enjoy life a little bit and think about everything I have on my plate. This was so good for my soul. Thank you so much for an amazing weekend, Domenico & Stefano @dolcegabbana."



In the series of photos, Vanessa shared a few selfies alongside designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana and included two stunning solo shots of herself enjoying the festivities.