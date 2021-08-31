Machine Gun Kelly Playfully Calls Out Megan Fox Over Her Lock Screen Photo

Watch : Megan Fox Supports Boyfriend MGK at Lollapalooza

Nothing quite says love like your phone's lock screen.



On Aug. 30, Megan Fox took to Instagram to share a heart-stopping photo of herself while out running errands. And while her chic, casual look would be reason enough to give her other half, Machine Gun Kelly pause—it was a smaller but very important detail that put her boyfriend on the cutest high alert.



Accompanying the head-turning snap of herself wearing a denim jacket with matching jeans and lime-green cut-out bodysuit, the Jennifer's Body actress captioned her post, "This is how I go to Erewhon now. Let's talk about it." And amongst the comments of praise and adoration, MGK's addition was notably a standout, with the musician writing, "What aisle are you gonna be in? I like your lock screen."



And behold, in all of its glory on Megan's lock screen, is a picture of Machine Gun Kelly grinning from ear to ear while rocking a plaid red kilt.