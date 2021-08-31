Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nick Jonas Takes a Bite Out of Priyanka Chopra's Booty in Cheeky Photo

Nothing to see here, just Nick Jonas helping himself to his “yummy” wife. Priyanka Chopra proved she’s the ultimate snack with her latest bikini pics.

By Lindsay Weinberg Aug 31, 2021 2:22 AMTags
Nick JonasCouplesCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra
Watch: Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

If Nick Jonas has been hopin' he'll eat cake by the ocean, his prayers have been answered. 

The Jonas Brothers star, 28, had what he called a "Perfect Sunday" by enjoying a bite of wife Priyanka Chopra's... cake. 

The Quantico actress, 39, posted a picture of herself in a red and black bikini on Aug. 29, with her husband lounging behind her. Wearing swim trunks, aviator sunglasses and what appears to be a napkin on his lap, Nick posed with a fork and knife while pretending to cut a piece out of her backside. 

"Snack," she captioned the frisky photo, along with a utensils emoji and red heart emoji. Though her white Gucci sunglasses covered her eyes, her smile did all the talking during their playful date. Perhaps they were just living out Joe JonasDNCE lyrics? 

Priyanka then shared another bikini selfie, and, naturally, Nick commented, "Yummy." 

photos
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Romance Rewind

"Sundays like this tho…" the Unfinished author captioned the photo, tagging her location as "Home." She's recently been in London filming Citadel, though it appears she's back in Los Angeles. 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

2

All the Drama You Missed on Tonight's Bachelor in Paradise

3

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

As for Nick, he had one day off on Sunday in between concerts for his Remember This tour, after performing in Wheatland, Calif., on Saturday and Auburn, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 30.

If their risqué photoshoot made you blush, you aren't the only one. Parineeti Chopra teased her cousin in the comments section, writing, "What is going on here the family is on instagram  ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed." 

Instagram

Other stars were eating it up. Paris Hilton added a fire emoji, while Drew Barrymore simply called the couple's outdoor dining experience "Amazing." 

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, celebrated the third anniversary of their engagement this summer by revealing photos of their romantic proposal. "My everything.. 3 years today," Priyanka wrote alongside a pic that showed off her $200,000 engagement ring. "Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you." 

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

2

All the Drama You Missed on Tonight's Bachelor in Paradise

3

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

4

Emily VanCamp Exiting The Resident: See Other Shocking TV Exits

5

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

Latest News

NBC News' Shaquille Brewster Addresses "Scary" On-Air Confrontation

Is JoJo Fletcher Joining DWTS Season 30? She Says...

Nick Jonas Takes a Bite Out of Priyanka Chopra's Booty in Cheeky Photo

Update!

The Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 3

All the Drama You Missed on Tonight's Bachelor in Paradise

Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Jef Holm Drops Restraining Order Against Robby Hayes

Autumn Boots and Booties We're Falling For