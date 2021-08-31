All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 3

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Things are really starting to heat up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. There are too many flirtations to keep track, so many dramatic storylines, and, of course some fashionable beach attire. We can't wait to see who finds lasting love this summer, but in the meantime, we can dig into the fashions. BIP is the perfect show to watch for summer style inspo.
We will keep track of all the looks from both of this week's episodes here and we will continue to search for the cast members' outfits all season long. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from Abercrombie, Revolve, Zaful, The Outnet, Amazon, and more!
Mari Pepin encouraged Demi Burnett to talk to other guys on the beach. Little did she know, Demi had her sights set on Kenny Braasch, the guy she's been linked with this whole time.... But, in this girl chat moment, Demi's neon green one-piece swimsuit stole the show.
Camila Coelho Franny One Piece
You'll feel like a star whether you're on reality TV or not in this bright green one-piece swimsuit. The neon bathing suit has cut-outs, a ruched back, and adjustable straps to customize your fit.
There's no doubt that Connor Brennan had the most memorable outfit from the episode. The ensemble gave him some confidence to talk with Maurissa Gunn following her date with Riley Christian. But, unfortunately for Connor, the multi-print look did not win over.
Before changing into leotards and capes to faux wrestle (yes, you read that correctly), Serena Pitt wore this blue/green mini dress at dinner with Joe Amabile.
Abercrombie Halter Wrap Mini Dress
Unfortunately the Abercrombie dress from that dinner date is sold out in that blue/green color, but it is available in a floral print. At least there's some good news though, the mini is on sale!
We caught a glimpse at Natasha Parker's black bandeau swimsuit last week, but the look definitely deserved some additional screen time.
Luli Fama Night Lights- Cinched Bandeau Top
Channel that beach style with this bandeau bikini top. And, if you love the black and neon combo, but you prefer some structured support, check out this cross back bustier version of the top.
Natasha always brings it with the fashion. She exuded some fashion-forward boho vibes in this print maxi dress.
