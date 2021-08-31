Who Went Home and All the Drama You Missed on Tonight's Bachelor in Paradise

A few of Bachelor in Paradise's original couples are starting to crumble, not unlike a popular baked good.
On Monday, Aug. 30, new arrivals Chasen and Chris arrived arm-in-arm, bringing a double-date card with them. Chasen flirted with Mari but ended up taking Deandra on the intimate date, much to Karl's chagrin. Meanwhile, Chris had his sights set on Jessenia the whole time, although Ivan had no doubt in his mind that his relationship with Jessenia was solid.
Both couples clicked on their dates, with Jessenia later telling that Ivan that Chris had a "spark that I'm looking for," whereas Ivan checked more of her life-goal boxes. The pain.
After Mari surprised Kenny by informing him she wanted to accept other people's dates in the future, Demi swooped in. Demi gave Kenny a cake for his belated 40th birthday, complete with a condom-stuffed piñata—why do piñatas always cause problems on this show?—and the two made out before Mari tossed the cake on the flames.
"Mari wants to have her cake and eat it, too, so she threw mine in the fire," Demi quipped for the line of the night.
Thomas' arrival from last week continued to cause drama. He and Tammy breezed past Aaron en route to the day bed, and Tammy proceeded to straddle Thomas as Aaron watched. Later, Aaron pulled Thomas aside and confronted him for being "extremely disrespectful."
As for the rose ceremony, it didn't happen tonight. But it's likely to be an explosive one tomorrow, as Demi and Mari's friction comes to a head, not to mention the mystery of who Tammy will choose. Plus, former The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin is joining the mix because there just wasn't enough competition yet.
While the episode aired, Demi tweeted, "Yo abc can I get all the footage of me and Kenny in the boom boom room? Tryna make an extra buck."
Keep scrolling to see who has gone home so far this season. Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.