Marie Kondo Reveals the Things She Can't Live Without

If anyone knows how to make everyday tasks spark joy, it's Marie Kondo.

The creator of the KonMari Method, who also introduced the term "sparking joy" into our pop culture lexicon, is making her Netflix comeback today with a new three-part series appropriately titled " Sparking Joy." The show will inspire viewers to get their lives in order as they watch Marie take her life-changing organizing method a step further to help three deserving businesses organize their workplace.

Ahead of the series premiere, we caught up with the pro organizer to find out the things that spark joy in her personal life.

"Watching my children grow is the greatest source of happiness for me," Marie explained to E!. "They teach me how to find joy in the simplest things, and their attitude toward life brings me so much delight. This has had a profound impact on my approach to life. I've learned that while finding things that spark joy in your life is important, so is sharing this joy with others - it can turn a single spark into a roaring flame in your life and the lives of those around you."