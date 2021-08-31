Bachelor Nation's Jef Holm Drops Restraining Order Against Robby Hayes

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Returns, Watch Exclusive Peek

Jef Holm just rose above the drama.

On Monday, Aug. 30, the former Bachelorette contestant confirmed to E! News that he's no longer pursuing a civil harassment restraining order against fellow Bachelor Nation star, Robby Hayes.

"Tensions died down as I hoped," the reality TV star exclusively tells E! News about his decision to forgo the protection order. "I haven't seen any reason to continue with the restraining order, so I dropped it. Like I mentioned before, I wish him the best."

Additionally, the Los Angeles Superior Court Clerk's Office stated that a judge dismissed the restraining order request because Jef wasn't present for Monday's hearing.

Jef's decision to move on comes exactly three weeks after he first took legal action against Robby.

According to court documents—which were filed on Aug. 9 and obtained by E! News—a Los Angeles judge granted Jef's request for protection and ordered Robby to stay 100 yards away from his home and workplace.