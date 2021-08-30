Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Elton John, David Furnish and Their Sons Twin in Versace for Rare Family Photo

Elton John and David Furnish showed that they can celebrate their family while still keeping their privacy. See the rare family photo for yourself.

There's something about the way they look tonight!

Elton John, husband David Furnish and their two sons Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8, showed off matching Versace looks in a rare family photo. The "Your Song" singer rocked a teal blue robe monogrammed "Elton," and his Canadian filmmaker hubby sported a similar style in red with his own monogram.

Not to be outdone, Zachary and Elijah wore Versace robes too, theirs black and white with the brand's iconic gold motif.

"Grazie mille @donatella_versace," Elton thanked 66-year-old fashion designer Donatella Versace. "Thank-you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamourous. Ti amo." He geo-tagged his location in Nice, France, as well.

Elton's Instagram was a rare look into his home life with David and the kids. The globally influential artist delighted fans with the photo, as he's notoriously private about life at home. 

"I love you all," Donatella commented. "You look FABULOUS!!!"

Singer Brandi Carlile wrote, "Gorgeous boys," and Neil Patrick Harris said, "Misssss youuuu."

The last time we saw the kids was Easter, when David shared a photo. In the April 4 pic, the boys' faces were obscured by gold, white and pink eggs.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

And both children were in attendance for their parents' wedding, which took place in December 2014. At the time, Elton shared a 'gram of the then-fiancés signing the papers for their marriage.

"That's the legal bit done," he captioned. "Now on to the ceremony!" Their wedding came amid a celebratory time for their nation—Britain's legalization of marriage equality in March 2014. David and Elton had been together for more than two decades by the time they wed in 2014.

