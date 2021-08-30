Diddy's Daughters Follow in Late Mom Kim Porter's Footsteps as They Walk Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Nearly three years have passed since Kim Porter unexpectedly died of pneumonia.
Now, Kim's twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie, whom she shared with ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, are honoring their mother by following in her footsteps and becoming models. The 14-year-old Combs girls made their runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana's Aug. 29 fashion show, which took place in Venice, Italy.
The teens arrived at the venue on a gondola, before walking the runway in their contrasting looks. D'Lila wore a short light blue and white dress, which was accessorized with a blue flower fascinator. Jessie sported a similar dress, but hers was black and featured pink accents.
Additionally, their half-sister Chance Combs, whose mother is Sarah Chapman, appeared in a black, glittery dress, which was cinched at the waist with a red ribbon.
The twins celebrated their high-fashion runway debut on their joint Instagram account, writing, "OMGGGG THIS IS LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE."
"We are so excited that we got to walk in the @dolcegabbana fashion show. Thank you so much for having us join the show in Venice, Italy," the girls continued. "And we want to say a HUGE Thank You to our dad and team for helping us get through this amazing show. WE LOVE YOU GUYS AND THANK YOU we hope to be back soon."
Longtime family friend Kimora Lee Simmons commented on their post, "Okkk! So proud of you babies!"
Diddy himself also gushed over his daughters in his own Instagram post, too. "Words can't explain. LOVE," he captioned photos of their runway walks.
Chance, D'Lila and Jessie's model moments were witnessed by Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Lopez and more A-list attendees.
This November will mark three years since Kim died of pneumonia. In January 2020, Diddy reminded his followers, "If you got a good woman please let her know. Tell her as soon as you can. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR HER. CHERISH HER. Cause the special ones are RARE and FEW. And everyone doesn't get a second chance. LET THE ONE YOU LOVE KNOW TODAY. RIGHT NOW!!!! @ladykp I'll honor you forever."