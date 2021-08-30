You'll Swoon After Reading Benji Madden's Birthday Tribute to Cameron Diaz

Watch : "Bad Teacher" Turns 10: Live From E! Rewind

Charlie's Angel? More like Benji's angel. Cameron Diaz's husband of six years just professed his love in honor of her 49th birthday.

Benji Madden's sweet Instagram post is the stuff movies are made of (yes, The Holiday included), as he wished a happy Birthday "to my Wife" on Monday, Aug. 30.

He told her, "you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you."

Madden, 42, said he admires "what you do [and] who you are day in and day out to the ones you love," adding that she's "always true blue."

The singer-songwriter, who welcomed daughter Raddix Madden with Diaz in 2019, went on to say it's "hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you."

His twin brother, Joel Madden, was clearly feeling the love as well. He commented with three heart emojis and called Diaz "the best."