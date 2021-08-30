You'll Swoon After Reading Benji Madden's Birthday Tribute to Cameron Diaz

Charlie's Angel? More like Benji's angel. Cameron Diaz's husband of six years just professed his love in honor of her 49th birthday.
Benji Madden's sweet Instagram post is the stuff movies are made of (yes, The Holiday included), as he wished a happy Birthday "to my Wife" on Monday, Aug. 30.
He told her, "you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you."
Madden, 42, said he admires "what you do [and] who you are day in and day out to the ones you love," adding that she's "always true blue."
The singer-songwriter, who welcomed daughter Raddix Madden with Diaz in 2019, went on to say it's "hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you."
His twin brother, Joel Madden, was clearly feeling the love as well. He commented with three heart emojis and called Diaz "the best."
It's been seven years since Diaz last appeared on the big screen, playing Ms. Hannigan in 2014's Annie. Earlier this year, she explained how motherhood has impacted her decision to take a step away from Hollywood.
"I'm never going to say never about anything in life. I'm just not that person. So will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to. But will I? I don't know. I have no idea," she told SiriusXM's Bruce Bozzi in February.
Diaz shared, "I couldn't imagine, being a mom now, where I'm at as a mother with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I just couldn't."
But the Shrek star, who now runs Avaline Wine, feels the timing has all worked out for the best: "I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life," she said.
Last year, she told Naomi Campbell that she's living in the "happiest time" of her life, with her husband and daughter by her side.
"I'm kind of doing it in the second half of my life," she reflected. "The only pressure for me now is that I have to live to be 107, you know?"
Celebrate the actress' latest trip around the sun by taking a look back at some of her best rom-coms.