Ariana Grande Debunks Rumored Involvement in Kanye West's Donda Album

Ariana Grande just said "thank u, next" to this rumor.

The 28-year-old pop star set the record straight after many fans speculated that she was involved in Kanye West's much-buzzed-about Donda album, which dropped on Sunday, Aug. 29. Although the 44-year-old rapper alleged that Universal Music Group released his album early, there's no denying people eagerly listened to his music and tried decoding each lyric.

In fact, Arianators believed the "positions" singer teamed up with Kanye after hearing background vocals in the album's title track that sounded eerily similar to hers. However, Ariana took to Instagram Stories on Monday, Aug. 30 to put the rumors to rest.

The Grammy winner revealed that artist Stalone is the voice behind the background vocals, writing in a since-deleted post, "You sound so beautiful @thestalone [three fire heart emojis]."

"Still so humbled and excited," Stalone shared on Instagram Stories, re-posting Ariana's caption. "Thank you again, Ari."